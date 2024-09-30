AFP launches investigation into terrorist symbols at pro-Hezbollah protests

The Australia n Federal Police has announced an investigation into terrorist symbols at pro- Hezbollah protests on the weekend following political outrage and finger pointing between police agencies.The Australia n Federal Police has revealed it will investigate potential breaches of Counter- Terrorism Legislation following pro- Hezbollah protests in Sydney and Melbourne.Following confusion among state and federal law enforcement agencies, the AFP has finally announced an investigation on Monday.
While the AFP said it had not received any reports of crimes from NSW Police, the state authority told SkyNews.com.au “police seized two flags displaying a terrorist organisation symbol” in Sydney. “In NSW we work under sections of the Commonwealth Criminal Code Act and part of that legislation does say that it may be an offence to display a prohibited terrorism organisation symbol.”
The authority also indicated its intention to reach out to news outlets and request video footage from the protests. Mr Paterson also called on the government to amend incitement to violence laws to “make it easier” to charge individuals for inciting crime and violence. Victoria Premier Jacinta Allan explicitly called for legal intervention and said on Monday: “I utterly condemn those actions and I expect the police agencies to pursue this”.
Earlier on Monday, Victoria Police revealed it was “aware prohibited flags were seen” and said it had made “appropriate referrals” to the AFP.
