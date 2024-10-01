AFP Deputy Commissioner 'Very Confident' Hezbollah Flag Wavers At Melbourne Protests Will Face Court

AFP Deputy Commissioner Krissy Barrett 'very confident' Hezbollah flag wavers at Melbourne protests will face court

In a statement, the AFP said it was looking into at least six reports of crime from Victoria Police relating to breaches of the Counter-Terrorism Legislation Amendment Act 2023.The Australian Federal Police Deputy Commissioner is"very confident" the Hezbollah flag wavers will face court after attending protests in Melbourne following the terrorist leader Hassan Nasrallah's death.

“I am very confident that based on the material that I, myself, have reviewed and the referrals that we have received from our partners who were on the ground in Melbourne over the weekend… that we will have matters to put before the court as a result of our investigations into this recent activity. Direct threat to murder Jews at the Palestine rally in Melbourne Australia today. Hezbollah supporters chanted âKhaybar Khaybar Ya Yahud, Jaish Muhammad soufa yaÊ¿oud.â This chant is banned in the UK as it references a massacre of Jews in early Islamic history.September 29, 2024

“Firstly, there needs to be a symbol that is recognised as a terrorist organisation symbol and, of course, we know that Hezbollah and Hamas are both proscribed terrorist organisations in this country.“But there is also a third element and we need to satisfy that a reasonable person would understand that the conduct met one of a number of elements and that includes inciting or intimidating violence or hatred based on race or religion.

