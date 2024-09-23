AFL's Biggest Names Shine at the Brownlow Medal Ceremony

The AFL 's biggest names gather for the game's night of nights, as stars like Nick Daicos , Marcus Bontempelli , Patrick Cripps and Lachie Neale chase the top prize.West Coast young gun Harley Reid is here alongside partner and Carlton AFL W player Yasmin Duursma. Reckon he might end up a pretty prominent figure at these nights in the years to come.With a grand final to prepare for, the Lions are staying close to home tonight too with a function at the Gabba.

But unfortunately for Heeney, he won't be winning the medal tonight. That's because he was suspended in round 17, making him ineligible for the league's best and fairest award. The SCG does make for a hell of a backdrop for these photos too, as Chad Warner and Alice Hughes are finding out here.It's a bit hard to believe Marcus Bontempelli hasn't won a Brownlow yet, but tonight could very well be the one for the Bulldogs champion.

He and partner Arlette are on their way, and will need to get used to the camera's glare this evening.The early arrivals are making their way down the red carpet, including Australian sporting power couple Adam Treloar and Kim Ravaillion here.Good evening, and welcome back to ABC Sport's live blog coverage of the 2024 AFL season.

