AFL Grand Final Parade to Take New 'Fan-Friendly' Route

On the Grand Final public holiday in Melbourne , Friday September 27, hundreds of thousands of people are expected to pack the Melbourne Park and Birrarung Marr precincts to see the players and coaches from the Sydney Swans and Brisbane Lions .Watch the best build-up to the 2024 AFL Grand Final , with expert analysis and full Grand Final day coverage, on Fox Footy via Kayo.

It’s there where the teams will be presented along with the premiership cup around midday. That will include a press conference featuring both teams’ coaches and captains.The pre-parade entertainment begins at 9am at Melbourne Park Oval including Sherrin giveaways, food and beverage offerings, live music and AFL legends in attendance, while the parade will be shown on a big screen.

The Footy Festival itself runs from Wednesday September 25 to Saturday September 28 in Yarra Park, including the new Schweppes Ice Rink.

AFL Grand Final Parade Melbourne Sydney Swans Brisbane Lions

