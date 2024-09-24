AFL Grand Final Corporate Tickets Cancelled After Hacking

The AFL Event Office has cancelled the barcodes of a range of corporate hospitality tickets just days out from the grand final after their portal was hacked.

“ AFL Event Office has identified that some corporate ticketing across a number of experiences was illegally downloaded and the AFL Integrity Unit is now in contact with Victoria Police regarding the matter,” the AFL said in a statement on Tuesday night. “Fans are always strongly advised to not purchase tickets from anyone but Ticketek, the AFL Event Office or an authorised hospitality agent,” the AFL said.

As at 2.30pm on Tuesday the state government had removed 41 tickets and 46 packages for the grand final in breach of the Major Events Act 2009.Two penalty infringements have been issued – involving the Western Bulldogs v Hawthorn elimination final – with investigations for other possible breaches still ongoing.

‘When we go down to Melbourne, we’ll probably go outside the MCG and if there is a good samaritan out there who just had more tickets than necessary, then I’d probably try my luck there.’Gaylican and his 85-year-old father took the risk early in the Swans’ finals campaign by booking flights to Melbourne in the hope the Swans would feature in the premiership decider. Their wishful predictions came to fruition last Friday night, but securing tickets has proven challenging.

“Me and my dad are still willing to travel down to Melbourne anyway to be part of the festivities – whether we can get a ticket or not,” Gaylican said.

