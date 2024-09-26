AFL CEO Acknowledges 'Too Much' Gambling Advertising

On the eve of a grand final that the AFL predicts will attract the largest audience in the code’s history, CEO Andrew Dillon has acknowledged that there has been too much gambling advertising for the league on television and online.

“We support the policy positions of the government about over-saturation, normalisation, problem gambling – so wanting to minimise that,” said Dillon, who took over as AFL CEO from Gillon McLachlan,“We think there should be – there has been too much advertising, so we’re a supporter of regulation, we’re a supporter of frequency caps – so every hour having a limited number of ads on TV.

The question was what acts should result in suspension. “That’s the debate that should be had. In my mind it’s not a Brownlow debate.“ Revealed that mid-season trading had little support, suggesting it would not come in for 2025 with Dillon citing the view that the mid-season trading would advantage Victorian clubs.

Dillon said the AFL Commission would again decide on the grand final start time early next year after talking to clubs, players, fans and broadcasters.the grand final last year was about as good a game as anyone’s ever been to The AFL would very likely have its opening round in Sydney and Queensland again in 2025, with the make-up of visiting teams being determined now.

