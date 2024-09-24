AFL and MCC will seek to ensure tickets are sold out for the 2024 grand final between Sydney Swans and Brisbane Lions at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. AFL and MCC will seek to ensure tickets are sold out for the 2024 grand final between Sydney Swans and Brisbane Lions at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.claims the MCG could be filled four times over on grand final day, but that’s of little help to the team tasked with ensuring the attendance figure actually reaches the magical six figures.
But if full members are not going to fill the entire allotment, MCC puts the call out to restricted members who wouldn’t normally be able to buy grand final tickets. “For us, it’s important that we maximise that, and we can keep drip feeding people in until we’re comfortable with our own capacity,” Eltringham said. “It’s a challenge, but it’s a good challenge to have.”The past five grand finals held at the MCG have cracked the threshold of 100,000 according to the formal attendance figures, which are widely accepted to be the number of sold tickets.
The remainder – approximately 25,000 – go to what the AFL calls “other stakeholders”, such as clubs, broadcast and corporate partners. There are also premium hospitality experiences sold by the AFL which cost between $420 and $5,995. “It’s a problem every year, we’ve got 100,000 capacity – 100,024 at the ‘G – we could sell 400,000 tickets on Saturday and probably still have demand,” Walsh said.
AFL MCG Grand Final Attendance Tickets
Australia Latest News, Australia Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: theage - 🏆 8. / 77 Read more »
Source: GuardianAus - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »
Source: theage - 🏆 8. / 77 Read more »
Source: brisbanetimes - 🏆 13. / 67 Read more »
Source: smh - 🏆 6. / 80 Read more »
Source: smh - 🏆 6. / 80 Read more »