ABC Reporter Sparks Controversy By Equating Israel With Hezbollah

sparked a wild clash with Peter Dutton when she equated Israel to the terrorist group Hezbollah The comments were made in a fiery press conference where ABC reporter Anushri Sood questioned why murderous terror group Hezbollah was treated differently to Israel .
ABC journalist Anushri Sood asked the Opposition Leader to explain what classifies a group as a terrorist organisation. Picture: X Instead, in an email to SkyNews.com.au Ms Jackson said the reporter's commentary was not ABC policy or official ABC reporting. ABC News Communications Lead Sally Jackson took several hours to respond to numerous questions from SkyNews.com.au.
During the press conference on Tuesday, Ms Sood asked the Opposition Leader why the group was even listed as a terror group and attempted to contrast actions of the terrorists with deaths in Gaza. The Institute of Public Affair’s Director of Law and Policy John Storey said the comparison spoke “volumes about the rampant activism” within the public broadcaster.
“It is no wonder Australians have little faith in the integrity of the taxpayer funded broadcaster. Its declining viewership is testament to that. Its purpose and funding should be reviewed. Its conduct suggests it is anything but Australia’s most trusted news source.” “The idea that you would compare the sovereign flag of a nation like Israel, the only true democracy in the Middle East, somehow to a Hezbollah flag just shows how far the rot is in the ABC.”
