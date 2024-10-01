ABC Racism Review Finds 'Systemic' Issues

A review of experiences of racism at the ABC found "systemic" issues that had disadvantaged diverse staff.The ABC has accepted all recommendations in principle, and appointed the former race discrimination commissioner to continue the review's work.
The report's authors said the ABC had been proactive in introducing measures to address racism, but the implementation of those strategies had been inconsistent. "This racism cannot occur in any workplace and I've called it out today. If people believe that it's OK to behave like this, this is not the place for them. We will find them and we will make sure they leave the ABC. It cannot happen."Among the experiences documented were cases of racial slurs or offensive comments about a person's appearance or cultural practices, and people being excluded from workplace and social events due to their background.
"Cumulatively, these experiences have a profound impact on the self-esteem, and sense of self-worth for participants. This impacts entire lives – not just in the workplace." The leadership should also track diverse representation and data on racism complaints, as well as staff who exit the ABC potentially due to a lack of cultural safety and racism, it said.
"Listen Loudly, Act Strongly calls for deep listening. That's the responsibility of everyone in the ABC now, to ensure this report is fully understood, and that every member of our team understands that the change called for in the report will require action by everyone," committee representatives said in a statement.
Greens senator Mehreen Faruqi said the review's findings were not surprising, but that did not lessen the disappointment.
Racism ABC Discrimination Workplace Culture Diversity
