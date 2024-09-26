ABC Faces Allegations of Audio Manipulation in 'Line of Fire' Report

Former commando Heston Russell alleged on Seven’s Spotlight that gunshots had been added to a video which accompanied a story produced by the ABC ’s special investigations unit. Walkley-award winning former ABC journalist Alan Sunderland will investigate the claim.Former commando Heston Russell alleged on Seven’s Spotlight that gunshots had been added to a video which accompanied a story produced by the ABC ’s special investigations unit.

The original video did contain audio of both one shot and six shots but the edited video transposed the six shots. The ABC has said Willacy was not involved in the editing or the production of the video in which the gunshots were heard.against the ABC last year and was awarded $390,000 after a federal court judge found the public broadcaster did not prove its reporting was in the public interest.

ABC Allegations Audio Manipulation Gunshots Line Of Fire

