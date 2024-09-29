A Lively Adaptation Of Pride And Prejudice

Every Janeite will rejoice at the prospect of seeing Nadine Garner in. This is such a pleasant and accessible adaptation, it’ll appeal to lovers of Jane Austen ’s pop-cultural descendants, too, especially Nadine Garner as the narrator inWe’re transported to Regency England through music.
But no one will care about that in the presence of Garner, whose lively staged narration, delivered in a fine Regency frock coat, draws out the essence of Austen’s most popular novel, which hasn’t been out of print since it was first published in 1813. Rather, it emphasises Elizabeth Bennet’s prejudice and Mr Darcy’s pride, and the contentions and follies – some personal, some social – strewn across their road to romance.It leans into the Shakespearean sense of the perversity of human nature that Austen possessed .
Gender is in the hot seat here, and within minutes Wilks has stripped off the greasepaint to get under the skin of a small man who needs women to be smaller still.
Pride And Prejudice Jane Austen Nadine Garner Theater Review Regency England
