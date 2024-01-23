Zwai Bala calls on SA to stand against racial prejudice following a racially charged altercation against him and his brother

Though we call South Africa the rainbow nation, racial prejudices continue to run rampant throughout our country, according to famed musician Zwai Bala and his family, who recently became the latest victims of an alleged racially charged attack at a boating and angling club in Cape Town. On Sunday afternoon, the muso came forward on X and revealed that his brother was a victim of a racial attack at the boat club in a series of X posts.

Bala claims the incident was incited by the second-in-charge at the boat club, against whom they have filed a criminal charge. The case was intended to be heard in court on 18 January but has since been postponed to 7 February. "The incident happened on a Friday night, and the following Monday, which was the 8th of January, I went to file the case; it was heard on the 18th of January; however, the media filed a request to allow coverage of the court proceedings, and this is why it was postpone





