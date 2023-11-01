Zuma’s private prosecution of Downer and Maughan postponed for six months

During proceedings, Judge Nkosinathi Chili ordered that Downer and Maughan need not attend court on the day and may be represented by their lawyers, with the same applying to Zuma., acting for Zuma, objected to Downer and Maughan not sitting in the dock when proceedings resumed on Wednesday. They were sitting in the public gallery.
He argued that Downer and Maughan committed “contempt of court” by not sitting in the dock and maintains that “every minute that passes” in the hearing – without them sitting in the dock – contributes to “voluntary defiance” of the court.Their counsel, Andrew Breitenbach for Downer and Tembeka Ngcukaitobi for Maughan, argued that they didn’t have to sit in the dock.
Zuma approached the SCA to overturn the Pietermaritzburg High Court judgment which set aside his private prosecution of Downer and Maughan. Mpofu was adamant that because Zuma is seeking to appeal the SCA’s enforcement ruling – that confirmed his private prosecution was an abuse that would result in ongoing violations of the rights of Downer Maughan – his private prosecution continues to exist.
