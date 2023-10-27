Zuma's new bid to force Downer removal could unleash 'festival of Stalingrad', NPA warns

Former president Jacob Zuma and French arms manufacturer Thales are facing multiple counts, including fraud‚ corruption, money laundering, and racketeering, in connection with the controversial multibillion-rand arms deal procurement concluded in the late 1990s.

Zuma is seeking Downer’s removal on the basis that he had launched a private prosecution against him and this writer for alleged violations of the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) Act, linked to the sharing of court papers – filed by the State and the defence – that contained a sick note from one of the former president’s doctors.

Four court rulings have confirmed that this private prosecution was an abuse of court process pursued with the ulterior purpose of forcing Downer's removal and furthering Zuma's so-called "Stalingrad" strategy: the use of meritless litigation to frustrate and delay the corruption case against him.

