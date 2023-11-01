Zuma’s ex bae LaConco gushes after meeting Springbok stars

In the comment section, locals shared many compliments with LaConco who wore her Springbok jersey for the occasion.LaConco super excited to meet Springboks On Saturday evening last week, then Springboks defeated New Zealand to become the only country in the world to win the Rugby World Cup four times.

The amazing achievement is still being celebrated by South Africans across the country who came out in numbers to welcome the players home from France on Tuesday this week.Moment Siya sprinted to embrace Cheslin Kolbe melts hearts Taking to X, LaConco shared snaps of herself with some of the Springbok stars and judging by the huge smile on her face, she couldn’t be more happy.

“What a time to be alive. Blessed to end my birth month with the Boks,” she captioned the photos. Take a look below:

South Africa Headlines Read more: THESANEWS »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

THECİTİZEN_NEWS: PICS: LaConco gushes over ‘tall’ Boks at OR TamboPrevious Real Housewives of Durban reality star, LaConco, was a little star-struck when she welcomed the Springboks home on Tuesday.

Source: TheCitizen_News | Read more »

THESANEWS: Springbok great ‘Beast’ rubs shoulders with SIX sporting starsSpringbok legend Tendai 'Beast' Mtawarira is living his best life, rubbing shoulders with fellow sporting greats.

Source: TheSAnews | Read more »

THECİTİZEN_NEWS: Springbok triumph: An opportunity for unity or political posturing?President Cyril Ramaphosa's appropriation of the Springboks' success raises questions about political opportunism.

Source: TheCitizen_News | Read more »

THESANEWS: Thousands brave cold and rain to welcome home Springbok heroesThousands of South Africans braved cold, wet weather to greet the Rugby World Cup-winning Springboks when they arrived in Johannesburg.

Source: TheSAnews | Read more »

BRİEFLYZA: Springbok RWC Win Unites Mzansi: TikTok Video Shows Men Sharing Drinks, Filling SA With PrideA heartwarming video showing two Mzansi men sharing drinks in celebration of the Springbok RWC win has united Mzansi. This is how things are meant to be.

Source: brieflyza | Read more »

CİTY_PRESS: How the heroic Springbok team was received from the World CupWATCH | How the heroic Springbok team was received from the World Cup

Source: City_Press | Read more »