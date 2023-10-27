Zozibini Tunzi champions authentic African representation at Airbnb Africa Travel Summit

Airbnb announced the Africa Pledge, a commitment of about R9.4 million to support inclusive and sustainable growth across the continent.“I believe that I am a true reflection of Africa. I believe that every African is a true reflection of Africa. I’m telling you this because I’m an African and I stand tall and I’m very proud about it, but also I believe that Africa should also represent itself the way I’ve represented myself,” said Zozibini.spoke with much authority.
“They did this as a way to introduce you to your ancestors and to tell you that this is where you come from, so that they can guide and protect you. But most importantly, to tell you that of every place in the world, this is where you belong, this is where you come from.”
On Wednesday more than 200 policymakers, tourism experts, innovators and changemakers from across the continent gathered at Johannesburg's Victoria Yards to explore, innovate and collaborate on building an inclusive and sustainable future for travel in Africa. After the Panel discussions that touched on topics such as "The future of travel in Africa", "Using public-private partnerships to create inclusive economic opportunities", and "Public-private partnerships to bridge the digital divide", among others, Zozibini gave a speech.
“Africa should always show up knowing who it is, to the core. Because when you know who you are, you are unshaken, you are unmoved. You have the ability to take the power back and you voice back and when you have your voice back, you can tell the world who the hell you are and that’s what Africa needs,” said the 30-year-old.
Airbnb announced the Africa Pledge, a commitment of $500,000 (about R9.4 million) to support inclusive and sustainable growth across the continent. The pledge follows the launch of the Economic Impact Report that showed Airbnb contributed more than R23.5 billion to the South African economy in 2022.
Over the next two years, the pledge will help governments and tourism organisations across Africa to identify and unlock new tourism opportunities; support hosts and guests, and their communities; empower the next generation of tourism entrepreneurs; and support investment in the tourism ecosystem.