Zondo Explorer: Making State Capture Commission's Documents Accessible

The Zondo Explorer is an attempt to make the vast repository of documents and reports produced by the State Capture Commission searchable and accessible to South Africans. The final report contains thousands of pages and names of individuals, companies, and government entities involved in state capture. Processing the documents took several months and resulted in the identification of tens of thousands of entities.

South Africa Headlines Read more: NEWS24 »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

MAİLANDGUARDİAN: Zondo commission punished with costs order in Salim Essa caseThe order raises questions as to who directs the defence of challenges to the work of commissions of inquiry

Source: mailandguardian | Read more »

SABCNEWS: Home Affairs concerned about delay in implementing Zondo Commission recommendationsThe Department of Home Affairs has raised concerns about the potential delay in implementing the recommendations of the Zondo Commission.

Source: SABCNews | Read more »

BBCAFRİCA: South Africa's Zondo commission: Damning report exposes rampant corruptionPresident Cyril Ramaphosa vows to have learnt the lessons but many South Africans are not convinced.

Source: BBCAfrica | Read more »

ALLAFRİCA: Uganda: Human Rights Commission Asks Journalists Beaten During Bobi Wine Return March to Report to Commissionitemprop=description content=The Chairperson of the Uganda Human Right Commission Mariam Wangadya has encouraged journalists who feel their rights were violated in their line of duty while covering NU

Source: allafrica | Read more »

NEWS24: Zondo expresses concern over State Attorney's failure to recover Zuma's R36m legal billChief Justice Raymond Zondo has expressed concern over the State Attorney’s two-year-long failure to recover a now-estimated R36 million in corruption trial defence costs from former president Jacob Zuma – despite being ordered by the courts to do so.

Source: News24 | Read more »

DAİLYMAVERİCK: Raymond Zondo on Parliament and State Capture – perhaps he had a constitutional duty to speak outThe lackadaisical approach by the other two branches of the state to implementing the State Capture Commission ’s recommendations prompted the wrath of the Chief Justice. And his frustration echoes that of many South Africans .

Source: dailymaverick | Read more »