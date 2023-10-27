Zondo concerned by no sign of public procurement anti-corruption agency 16 months after State Capture report

Functional cookies help to perform certain functionalities like sharing the content of the website on social media platforms, collect feedbacks, and other third-party features.This cookie is set by Addthis to make sure you see the updated count if you share a page and return to it before our share count cache is updated.This cookie is set by Addthis to make sure you see the updated count if you share a page and return to it before our share count cache is updated.

The cookies store information anonymously and assign a randomly generated number to identify unique visitors.This is a pattern type cookie set by Google Analytics, where the pattern element on the name contains the unique identity number of the account or website it relates to. It appears to be a variation of the _gat cookie which is used to limit the amount of data recorded by Google on high traffic volume websites.This cookie is installed by Google Analytics.

Read more:

dailymaverick »

Raymond Zondo on Parliament and State Capture – perhaps he had a constitutional duty to speak outThe lackadaisical approach by the other two branches of the state to implementing the State Capture Commission’s recommendations prompted the wrath of the Chief Justice. And his frustration echoes that of many South Africans. Read more ⮕

State capture: Zondo fears Public Procurement Bill is not tight enough to prevent corruptionState capture: Zondo fears Public Procurement Bill is not tight enough to prevent corruption Read more ⮕

Ethics committee recommends that Dipuo Peters be sanctioned for state capture breaches at PrasaEthics committee recommends that Dipuo Peters be sanctioned for state capture breaches at Prasa Read more ⮕

South Africa: 'Reimagining of Parliament' Thwarted By Patchy Application of State Capture Report ProposalsAnalysis - Some 16 months ago, the Zondo Commission formally handed in its report, which sharply criticised Parliament for the shoddy oversight that allowed State Capture. Read more ⮕

State capture severely damaged SAA: Gordhan - SABC News - Breaking news, special reports, world, business,SAA relaunched direct flights from Cape Town and Johannesburg to Brazil. Read more ⮕

Chikane: State capture implicated members must also step asideAfrica's Best Read Read more ⮕