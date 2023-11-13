HEAD TOPICS

Zondo Calls for Re-evaluation of Anti-Corruption Approach

Zondo has called for a re-evaluation of the country's approach to tackling corruption, stating that the current methods are not effective. He expressed his surprise at the continued corruption despite the ongoing commission.

Zondo has called for a re-evaluation of the country's approach to tackling corruption. It’s been many years. Zondo called for a re-evaluation of the country’s approach to tackling corruption, saying that whatever they have been doing simply doesn’t seem to be working. He expressed his surprise that despite the commission uncovering extensive corruption, people still engaged in large-scale corruption involving PPE during Covid.

He questioned why people behaved this way when the commission was still ongoing

