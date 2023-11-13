Zondo calls for facts to be established in Malema's comments about magistrate

Zondo says all the facts should be established about the incident. would not be drawn into calling for Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema to apologise to magistrate Twanett Olivier for the comments he made about her last month. Addressing supporters outside the East London Magistrate’s Court last month, Malema said magistrate Olivier’s judgment in his ongoing firearm case was a “sponsored judgment”.

Malema accused Olivier of corruption after she adjourned the court for a short while because she had forgotten notes of her judgment in her chambers.“She’s shaking like hell because it’s not her judgment, it’s a sponsored judgment. Where have you heard such a thing that a magistrate leaves in the middle of a judgment to go behind the court and when she comes back, she’s shaking like a little girl in Grade 1 to give an English presentation in front of her classmates,” Malema told supporters.on Monday, Zondo said he would not be drawn into calling for an apology from Malema but instead called for facts to be establishe

