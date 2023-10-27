Rassie Erasmus lifting the William Webb Ellis Cup after their victory over England in the Rugby World Cup 2019 Final in Japan.Minister Zizi Kodwa joked that South African Rugby Union (SARU)'s Director of Rugby Rassie Erasmus should help transform the fortunes of Bafana Bafana after the Rugby World Cup. Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture Zizi Kodwa spoke to a rugby publication about Rassie Erasmus and suggested that he should help out with Bafana Bafana.

The Springboks are preparing for their second Rugby World Cup under the leadership of Erasmus and coach Jacque Nienaber, an inspiring achievement that could help inspire Bafana at next year's Africa Cup of Nations.It's safe to say that Rassie Erasmus and Jacque Nienaber have transformed the Springboks and South African rugby as a whole since taking over in 2018.

With Erasmus as coach, the Springboks shocked the rugby world by winning the 2019 World Cup in Japan and they're on the brink of retaining the crown on Saturday evening in Paris, when they take on the mighty All Blacks. headtopics.com

A host of SA politicians have made their way to the French capital to cheer on the Bokke, along with Minster of Sports, Arts & Culture, Zizi Kodwa, who wants Bafana to take inspiration from the men in green."With Bafana Bafana, you need the mindset. You need the culture, Rugby is so structured.

Zizi Kodwa was captivated by the spirit, culture, and the commitment and love of sport shown by the Boks before shouting:If Rassie does jump ship for rugga to football, he could maybe bring the likes of Lukhanyo Am and Makazole Mapimpi with him, as well as Faf De Klerk, Jesse Kriel, Steven Kitshoff and Damian Willemse, who showcased some decent football skills with a rugby ball:For 14 free days, you can have access to the best from Soccer Laduma, KickOff, Daily Sun, TrueLove and Drum. headtopics.com

