Zip Zap's VOOMA! show returns to Cape Town for a festive extravaganza

Known for its electrifying performances and jaw-dropping acts, VOOMA! is a dynamic and engaging circus performance suitable for the entire family.

This extraordinary show features breathtaking trapeze acts, gravity-defying acrobatics, juggling and comedy routines. The exceptional cast, made up of talented young performers, will transport you to a world of joy and adventure.Looking for things to do in the city at half the price? Let these amazing offers inspire you. Get themBrent van Rensburg, Co-founder and Artistic Director at Zip Zap, shares his enthusiasm for VOOMA!: ‘VOOMA! takes me back to my circus school years in the 70s.

The VOOMA! cast features young performers from Zip Zap’s advanced Zappers and Dare2Dream programs, as well as their ‘older brothers and sisters’ returning from a triumphant 3-month tour in France with Zip Zap’s professional production, Rhapsodie. headtopics.com

This international success, with 90 shows, 400 000 viewers and national television coverage, has firmly established Zip Zap on the world stage.Bring the whole family, from kids to grandparents, aunts and uncles, to this exhilarating and family-friendly show. Enjoy an evening of breathtaking performances that will leave you in awe while supporting local communities and their children.

During the intervals, treat yourself to a variety of street foods, including boerewors rolls, sweet treats and refreshing beverages. The event is entirely cashless, accepting credit/debit cards and SnapScan. Doors open 45 minutes before each performance and seating is available on a first-come, first-served basis. headtopics.com

