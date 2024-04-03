Zimbabwe to Revive Youth Service Training for 'Green Bombers'

President Emmerson Mnangagwa's government is finalising modalities for the revival of training of Youth Service in Zimbabwe (YSZ) cadres, with the initial batch set to start indoctrination classes in June. Previously, graduates of the NYS, derogatorily referred to as 'Green Bombers' due to their uniforms' colour theme, were a feared Zanu PF militia that underwent training at what used to be called Border Gezi, named after the then militant youth minister, who is now late.
Political observers claim Mnangagwa, who is rumoured to be plotting a third-term campaign bid for the presidency, which is unconstitutional, intends to use the Green Bombers to suppress any dissenting voices. Confirming the curiously timed re-establishment of the dreaded youth militia, Information Minister, Jenfan Muswere, on Tuesday told journalists in Harare that tremendous progress has been made towards the reviva
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Zimbabwe: Hundreds of Marriages in Zimbabwe 'Null' As Certificates Issued After September 2022 Cite Invalid...The Law Society of Zimbabwe (LSZ) has warned couples, who entered into holy matrimony through civil marriages, to urgently regularise their incorrectly captioned certificates as they cite an invalid law.
Source: allafrica - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »
Zimbabwe: University of Zimbabwe Lecturers' U.S.$2 Per Hour Pay ShockerUniversity of Zimbabwe (UZ) part-time lecturers are getting a measly US$2.50 stipend for every hour spent teaching at the country's premier tertiary institution.
Source: allafrica - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »
Zimbabwe: Top Prosecutor Appointed Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission BossPresident Emmerson Mnangagwa has appointed prosecutor Michael Reza chairperson of the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) with immediate effect.
Source: allafrica - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »
Source: allafrica - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »
Source: allafrica - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »
Source: allafrica - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »