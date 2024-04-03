Zimbabwe to Revive Youth Service Training for 'Green Bombers'

President Emmerson Mnangagwa's government is finalising modalities for the revival of training of Youth Service in Zimbabwe (YSZ) cadres, with the initial batch set to start indoctrination classes in June. Previously, graduates of the NYS, derogatorily referred to as 'Green Bombers' due to their uniforms' colour theme, were a feared Zanu PF militia that underwent training at what used to be called Border Gezi, named after the then militant youth minister, who is now late.

Political observers claim Mnangagwa, who is rumoured to be plotting a third-term campaign bid for the presidency, which is unconstitutional, intends to use the Green Bombers to suppress any dissenting voices. Confirming the curiously timed re-establishment of the dreaded youth militia, Information Minister, Jenfan Muswere, on Tuesday told journalists in Harare that tremendous progress has been made towards the reviva

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



allafrica / 🏆 1. in ZA

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Zimbabwe: Hundreds of Marriages in Zimbabwe 'Null' As Certificates Issued After September 2022 Cite Invalid...The Law Society of Zimbabwe (LSZ) has warned couples, who entered into holy matrimony through civil marriages, to urgently regularise their incorrectly captioned certificates as they cite an invalid law.

Source: allafrica - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

Zimbabwe: University of Zimbabwe Lecturers' U.S.$2 Per Hour Pay ShockerUniversity of Zimbabwe (UZ) part-time lecturers are getting a measly US$2.50 stipend for every hour spent teaching at the country's premier tertiary institution.

Source: allafrica - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

Zimbabwe: Top Prosecutor Appointed Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission BossPresident Emmerson Mnangagwa has appointed prosecutor Michael Reza chairperson of the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) with immediate effect.

Source: allafrica - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

Zimbabwe: New Air Force of Zimbabwe Commander Officially Takes OverTHE Airforce of Zimbabwe (AFZ) is now under new command following the elevation on Friday of Air Vice Marshal John Jacob Nzvede to the rank of Air Marshal.

Source: allafrica - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

Zimbabwe: Government of Zimbabwe Forcibly Removed USAID Democracy, Human Rights and Governance Assessment TeamDocument - Last month, Zimbabwean officials abruptly detained and deported USAID officials and contractors, who were conducting an assessment of the development and governance context in Zimbabwe.

Source: allafrica - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

Zimbabwe: Corruption Not Sanctions the Cause of Zimbabwe's Economic SituationThe U.S. sanctions against Zimbabwe over the past two decades are not the cause of the economic and development issues in the country, said David Gainer, Acting Deputy Assistant Secretary of State in the U.S. Department of State's Bureau of African Affairs.

Source: allafrica - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »