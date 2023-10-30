is instantly recognisable. Fluid, elongated black bodies and body parts flow from white rock in a typical work. The bodies are dancing or praying, holding hands or reaching out.
The work by the artist (born in 1978) was displayed as a celebration of the sculpture of Botswana, where he lives and works. The show wasproduced by the gallery, Shepherd tells how he was taught to sculpt by his father. He says that his works speak about migration and help tell his family story.
It's my view that Shepherd Ndudzo's work can only be fully appreciated by understanding his transnational story and how it has shaped his life and career, showing how art traditions are invented and reinvented across borders.His father Barnabas was born in Zimbabwe and attended the Kekana School of Art and Craft in the late 1960s. Early art schools in Zimbabwe were founded and run by white missionaries and expatriates. But the Kekana School was founded by a black artist and teacher. headtopics.com
Shepherd mostly learned from assisting and observing his father at work. Like Kekana and all his students, Barnabas mostly carved realistic statues and busts.). Although he was celebrated for his efforts at promoting Zimbabwe's abstract stone sculpture tradition, ensuring that the world accepted it as modern art, his presence was bad for artists who worked with media like wood and were making realistic works, as well as for those stationed at. (Figurative art represents existing objects.
Thus I see Shepherd Ndudzo as an artist sustaining a legacy emanating from the Kekana school. However, his work oscillates between figuration and abstraction. It's quite conceptual in that it is about ideas and quite experimental in that it blends different elements. The artist points to the likes ofShepherd's decision to dedicate his exhibition to his father and mentor is an important gesture. headtopics.com