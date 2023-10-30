Zimbabwe’s Muppet Show

The first rain in seven months came from a dark black sky with strong wind and hail pinging off the windows, rattling on the roof, and bouncing on the dusty ground. In 20 minutes, it had come and gone, leaving a carpet of white hailstones, tree branches strewn on the ground, and the promise of hope and renewal in the air.

The Mahobohobo trees are groaning with fruit this year, and everyone’s feasting. People call this tree by all sorts of names: the wild loquat, sugar plum, muzhanje and mushuku, but mine is easy; it’s just: YUM!

Squeezing the first soft orange fruit I found out of its hard shell, I popped it into my mouth, pips and all, and carried on walking. Like hot air in a balloon, its words just drifted off into the blue October sky. The criticisms and reports from regional and international election observer missions were pointless and made no difference whatsoever. headtopics.com

On a trip to the capital city the morning after the first rain, there had been a big storm overnight, and the storm drain down the centre of the dual carriageway approaching Harare had overflowed and flooded the road. ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW It’s a shocking section of highway at the best of times, where you can expect to take 20 minutes to crawl the last two kilometres down a hill and into a roundabout that feeds into Harare.

A fruit and vegetable vendor, he leaves his red plastic crates of tomatoes and cabbages in the storm drain at night. When the rain came down, all his precious goods rose and were washed away, the remnants squashed and strewn all over the highway. Very little looked salvageable, and I could only imagine his anguish. Hand to mouth, that’s what people’s lives have become, and there is no comfort at all in words like ‘disengage,’ ‘tomfoolery,’ ‘fake imposters’ and ‘Muppet Shows. headtopics.com

South Africa Headlines Read more: Moneyweb »

Stormers' Stellies show shatters ScarletsThe DHL Stormers put on a showcase of attacking rugby against the Scarlets in Stellenbosch to cruise to a second successive bonus-point win on Saturday. Read more ⮕

SA must show it can prosecute money laundering to get off grey list, watchdog warnsSA must show it can prosecute money laundering to get off grey list, watchdog warns Read more ⮕

Tokyo renames auto event to Japan Mobility Show, and they're playing catchup with electric vehiclesTokyo renames auto event to Japan Mobility Show, and they're playing catchup with electric vehicles Read more ⮕

Isaacs: This Is Not The Johnson ShowIsaacs: This Is Not The Johnson Show Read more ⮕

Japan strikes back as Toyota and its compatriots roll out the big gunsThe automaker and its sibling brand, Lexus, shone at the Japan Mobility Show. Read more ⮕

Thobela FM kiddies show presenter ‘JJ Menu’ dies at 39Thobela FM's kiddies show broadcaster, Johanna Sebolaisha-Seloga, who was famously known as 'JJ Menu' has passed away. Read more ⮕