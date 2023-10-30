Zimbabwe: Railways Rehab, Expansion Plan Will Transform Industry

The growing need to restore the National Railways of Zimbabwe to full operational status is now being attended to with the African Export Import Bank prepared to lend US$115 million to initiate the process.

In addition, the communications infrastructure on the network needs to be overhauled. Efficient single-track operations, where trains pass each other with one in a siding, require almost instant signalling so only one train at a time is in the box between two sidings, but without the inefficiency of having the trains in both directions halted while checks are made.

But that first major injection of finance is needed to gain that initial operational capacity that can generate revenue which in turn will encourage others to move in. The complex financial arrangements of what amounted to first and second mortgages on each section of track created a list running over several pages. headtopics.com

In many cases the scheduling of the upgrades has to be done so that large sections of the network are upgraded simultaneously to ensure that there is that revenue. Railways are intrinsically more efficient than road transport and therefore significantly cheaper to operate per tonne per kilometre.

Then come the exports. And here Mr Madiro's stress on the full use of the whole Southern African network becomes vital both for exports within the region and exports further afield via the ports of the region. headtopics.com

