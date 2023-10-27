Zimbabwe Journalists Ordered to Delete Photos of VP Collapsing At Rally

As Mohadi was airlifted to an unknown destination for medical attention, the security detail rounded up journalists and ordered them to wipe out recordings of the event.

One journalist, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said that soon after Mohadi collapsed at the podium, security agents and some Zanu-PF officials rushed to where journalists were gathered. "Soon after then, the security was always on journalists ... checking the stories that they are going to write," he said."Some of the officials said, 'There's no story about the collapse of V.P.'""We have the right to our phones for privacy," he said,"and also we have the right to inform the nation."

Five days later, there is still no news on Mohadi's condition, or even an acknowledgement from government sources that he might be unwell. Perfect Hlongwane, secretary general of the Zimbabwe Union of Journalists, called the incident a"sad and unfortunate violation." headtopics.com

Speaking Wednesday, First Vice President Constantino Chiwenga did not comment on Mohadi's collapse but said Zimbabwe respects all human rights and freedoms.

