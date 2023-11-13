Zimbabwe excluded from wreath-laying ceremony in London

Zimbabwe was not allowed to join the wreath-laying ceremony held at the Cenotaph in London on Sunday in memory of soldiers who lost their lives in World War I and World War II. Editor’s note: Zimbabwe withdrew from the Commonwealth, which currently has 56 member states, in 2003 following its suspension for human rights violations. In 2018, it began the process of rejoining. South Africa opted to withdraw in 1961 but rejoined in 1994.
A Sky News broadcast of the Remembrance Day service in London on Sunday (12 November) noted: “And although not a part of the Commonwealth at the moment, we also recall those who lost their lives in these wars from Zimbabwe.” ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW Read: The benefits of Commonwealth citizenship Commonwealth finds no Brexit benefit when it comes to UK visas Commonwealth leaders meet in Rwanda Thirty-four thousand soldiers of all races from Southern Rhodesia served during the two world wars; 800 died in World War I and 916 in World War II. This poignant little tale today is in remembrance of one soldie
South Africa Headlines
