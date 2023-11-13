Zimbabwe excluded from wreath-laying ceremony in London

Zimbabwe was not allowed to join the wreath-laying ceremony held at the Cenotaph in London on Sunday in memory of soldiers who lost their lives in World War I and World War II. Editor’s note: Zimbabwe withdrew from the Commonwealth, which currently has 56 member states, in 2003 following its suspension for human rights violations. In 2018, it began the process of rejoining. South Africa opted to withdraw in 1961 but rejoined in 1994.

A Sky News broadcast of the Remembrance Day service in London on Sunday (12 November) noted: “And although not a part of the Commonwealth at the moment, we also recall those who lost their lives in these wars from Zimbabwe.” ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW Read: The benefits of Commonwealth citizenship Commonwealth finds no Brexit benefit when it comes to UK visas Commonwealth leaders meet in Rwanda Thirty-four thousand soldiers of all races from Southern Rhodesia served during the two world wars; 800 died in World War I and 916 in World War II. This poignant little tale today is in remembrance of one soldie

South Africa Headlines Read more: MONEYWEB »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

MONEYWEB: Even its dead suffer as Zimbabwe’s human rights abuses continueThe poignant tale of one life lost but not forgotten.

Source: Moneyweb | Read more »

BOKSBURGNEWS: The Chelsea Detective returns for a second seasonQuirky Detective DI Max Arnold is back to solve more murders in London 's swankiest neighbourhood

Source: BoksburgNews | Read more »

MONEYWEB: Oil holds run of weekly drops with focus on demand outlookBrent for January settlement was little changed at $81.46 a barrel at 10:15 a.m. in London .

Source: Moneyweb | Read more »

MONEYWEB: World’s rich favour deals access to build global ties, HSBC saysResults from the bank's Global Entrepreneurial Wealth Report 2023.

Source: Moneyweb | Read more »

MONEYWEB: The Hottest 12 Months on Record: 99% of the World's Population Experiences Above-Average WarmthAverage temperatures between the start of November 2022 and through October this year were 1.32C (2.4F) above pre-industrial levels, eclipsing a previous 12-month record set during October 2015 to September 2016.

Source: Moneyweb | Read more »

BOKSBURGNEWS: Baby penguin christened Kolisi by uShaka Sea WorldDurban’s aquarium and activity centre has welcomed a newly hatched baby penguin that has affectionately been named after the Springboks’ captain.

Source: BoksburgNews | Read more »