Zimbabwe, Ecuador Offer Lessons for Argentina's Currency Dilemma

From Zimbabwe's capital Harare to Quito in Ecuador, green bills circulating on the streets and in shops with images of U.S. presidents reflect a big choice that has been made: picking the dollar over the local currency to bring economic stability.

The two countries offer a lesson - and warnings - for Argentina, the latest nation globally to toy with the idea of ditching an embattled local tender in favor of the greenback, a signature campaign pledge of Dollarization or the part-way option of a peg to the dollar have generally been triggered as a last-ditch option to tame hyperinflation and loss of confidence in the local currency, as was the case in the 1990s with crisis-ridden Ecuador and in El Salvador in the aftermath of civil war. Zimbabwe abandoned its currency in 2009 to combat hyperinflation, opting for a multi-currency system centered on the U.S. dollar





ReutersAfrica » / 🏆 31. in ZA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Zimbabwe: HIV-Positive Parents in Zimbabwe Struggle to Manage Their Children's EducationAnalysis - Over the past three decades researchers have explored various aspects of the impact of the HIV pandemic. One focus area has been children who have lost their parents to AIDS. Less attention has been given to children who are raised by parents living with HIV.

Source: allafrica - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

Zimbabwe: Doubts Grow Over Who'll Benefit From UAE Carbon Deal for Fifth of ZimbabweAnalysis - Carbon credit projects may make profits for a Dubai-based firm, but experts and locals are sceptical about benefits to communities and the climate.

Source: allafrica - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

Zimbabwe cedes world’s highest interest rate title to ArgentinaThe monetary policy committee cut the benchmark interest rate to 130% from 150%, which lags Argentina’s 133%.

Source: Moneyweb - 🏆 5. / 77 Read more »

Zimbabwe: Cabinet Decision to Allow Cheaper Cement Imports Hits Local MarketTHE decision by the Cabinet to allow cheaper cement imports is likely to trigger chaos among local producers who will suffer significant sales declines.

Source: allafrica - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

PPC picks up amid Zimbabwe boost, and Sibanye gets yet another assetBusiness brief | PPC picks up amid Zimbabwe boost, and Sibanye gets yet another asset

Source: News24 - 🏆 4. / 80 Read more »

Much like Zimbabwe, Arab Spring birthplace Tunisia proposes shutting down civil societyMuch like Zimbabwe, Arab Spring birthplace Tunisia proposes shutting down civil society

Source: News24 - 🏆 4. / 80 Read more »