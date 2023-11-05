Zimbabwe Court Rejects Appeal by Opposition Lawmakers

A court in Zimbabwe has rejected the appeal of 14 opposition lawmakers who claimed that an impostor posing as a party official had them disqualified by parliament. The ruling ZANU-PF party could gain a two-thirds majority in the upcoming by-elections, which would allow them to amend the constitution. The opposition leader criticized the decision, stating that it highlights the compromised state of the judiciary.

