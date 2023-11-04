Zimbabwe Court Rejects Appeal by Opposition Lawmakers

A court in Zimbabwe has rejected the appeal by 14 opposition lawmakers who claimed that an impostor posing as a party official had them disqualified by parliament. By-elections are scheduled to take place on 7 December to replace the disqualified lawmakers, potentially giving the ruling Zanu-PF party the majority needed to amend the constitution.

