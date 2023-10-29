– Zim President’s message after Springboks win receives backlash

Despite falling short of more tries, the 2023 Rugby World Cup final between the Springboks and the All Blacks has been dubbed one of the most epic finals to have been played., with Handre Pollard being the difference after scoring all the penalties that came his way. On the other end, the All Blacks failed to convert two penalties, and it took a toll on the scoreline.

South Africa’s defence was solid, and it made the difference. No doubt their win also saw them going down in the history books of World Rugby as the second nation to win back-to-back World Cup finals.South Africa continued their perfect record in the Rugby World Cup finals, being the first men’s team to secure four victories. They have achieved this remarkable feat in the eight Rugby World Cups they’ve participated in, which is less than other teams.

However, against the win, Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa congratulated his South African counterpart and the Springboks for winning the 2023 Rugby World Cup.Taking to X, formerly Twitter, the Zimbabwean head of state posted: “Congratulations to President @CyrilRamaphosa and All South Africans for winning the Rugby World Cup. The Springboks put on a magnificent display of determination and strength to win tonight. Zimbabwe celebrates with you. headtopics.com

