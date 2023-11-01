Zambia: Communities Taking a Sting Out of Poaching With Alternative Livelihoods

"These bees are guardians of this forest," he says."They protect it from invaders. That's one of the reasons this forest is still standing today." The forest protection duty that the bees are providing is an unintended consequence of the beekeeping enterprise. Fundamentally, the communities are sucking money out of the honeycombs in these beehives through sales of both raw and processed honey, some of which find space on the shelves of Zambia's supermarkets.Comaco's driving force is that conservation can work when rural communities overcome the challenges of hunger and poverty.

It also supports small farmers to add value to their produce and attractively brand the products so they are competitive in the market. Luke Japhet Lungu, assistant project manager for the IFAW-Comaco Partnership Project, tells IPS that these activities are making people less and less reliant on exploiting natural resources for a living."Because of the farming practices we adopted, people are realising that if they destroy the forest, they also destroy the productivity of their land and their income will suffer," he says."Animals are able to move from one forest to another without disturbance.

For over 30 years, from the late 1970s, the Malawi-Zambia conservation area was a major source and transit route for ivory to markets in China and Southeast Asia. The project supported park management operations and constructed or rehabilitated requisite structures such as vehicle workshops and offices.It provided game rangers with uniforms, decent housing, field allowances, patrol vehicles and equipment.It also thrust communities to the centre of planning wildlife conservation measures.

