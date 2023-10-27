It’s just days before Zakes Bantwini becomes the first South African artist to headline DHL Stadium in Cape Town. Ahead of the historic concert, the Grammy Award winner is posted in the lobby of Cape Town’s The Rockefeller hotel. He stares blankly at the screen of the laptop in front of him, calculating and pondering over the set times for the show that his team has prepared. He makes a few tweaks, then smiles: “This makes sense now.

Saturday’s show features a dynamic whole-day line-up of stars across amapiano, pop, afro tech, hip hop, R&B and gqom. Bantwini says it is truly representative of the people of South Africa. He followed that up with two hit collaborations in quick succession: ‘iMali’ and ‘Asanda’. Then, in an unprecedented culmination of this success, earlier this year Bantwini won his first Grammy Award for ‘Bayethe’, his collaboration with Wouter Kellerman and Nomcebo Zikode.

When I ask him how he’s still able to keep pushing and persevering in the face of adversity, he shrugs: “When you really love what you do, it’s not difficult to keep pushing. So many different things have happened throughout my career that have made me a resilient and driven artist. I don’t believe in giving up and I’m always gonna figure things out. There’s just no other way. headtopics.com

And so they established a vision for a business that could, over time, represent talent from Africa and the diaspora globally. Bantwini was the perfect benchmark: a seasoned African act with a global DNA. Sports, art and film are spaces that the company is set to play in.Bob Marley’s relationship with dictator Bongo’s daughter helped him strengthen his African roots

Saturday’s concert carries the added excitement of the live screening of the Rugby World Cup final, where South Africa will face New Zealand at 9pm local time.

