Zakes Bantwini Delivers Epic Performance at Abantu Festival Despite Mixed Reactions From Mzansi

Zakes Bantwini made history by becoming the first African artist to headline the DHL Stadium in Cape Town during the Abantu Festival on 28 October 2023

The festival featured an impressive lineup with other notable South African artists such as Boity Thulo, K.O, Mi Casa, and more, who delivered epic performances Despite the musical success, there were mixed reactions from attendees on social media, with complaints about the limited alcohol service and long waiting times for drinks at the eventmaking history at the DHL Stadium in Cape Townwinning the Rugby World Cup was not the only highlight of the past weekend. Thousands of South African music lovers thronged the DHL stadium in Cape Town to witness one of the best shows this year.Thulo, K.

