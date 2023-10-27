Youthful wisdom: why life insurance matters at any age with Nedbank MythBusters

One of the greatest illusions that come with youth is that you are invincible and you do not need to start planning for your future, or worse your death.released by the Association for Savings and Investment South Africa (ASISA) found that income earners younger than 30 faced an average life insurance shortfall of R1.6 million.

The idea of planning for your death while you’re still enjoying your youth might seem like a scary task, but Nedbank Insurance MythBusters is here to help you see the value of proactive future planning.

In the first episode of the podcast series that will help you unpack and debunk life insurance myths, Jason LaKey, Manager - Personal Solutions at Nedbank talks you through the advantages of getting life insurance at a young age and why life insurance is important in general. headtopics.com

“One of the myths that came through when we asked social media users about life insurance was that they thought that life cover only comes in handy when you are dead,” says Lakey. “But with My Cover Life, our life insurance solution, this is not true. You can also tap into your value-for-life benefits program while you are alive. Some of the amazing benefits covered here include trauma counselling as well as legal assistance services.”

It’s also important to remember that the sooner you start, the better. Your premiums are cheaper when you are younger, as you are more likely to be healthy. “There is often a negative connotation associated with life insurance given that there is a death involved. But one needs to look at the positive side and the legacy that you can leave behind for future generations and that your passing doesn't need to result in an uncertain future filled with financial strife for your loved ones,” Lakey says. headtopics.com

“Especially at the time when they already have an incident in their life that has left them feeling a bit upended. So I think we just need to look for the future impacts and how life insurance can really set up the future for your dependents, and leave that positive legacy behind for them.”We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred

South Africa Headlines

