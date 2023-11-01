Youth4Tourism initiative takes off with job creation in tourism industry

The initiative is bringing together a wide range of businesses, funders and partners to unlock the potential of youth and help stimulate one of the most significant sectors of our economy. Paul Hanratty, CEO of Sanlam, says, “Currently, we have 4.9 million unemployed young people in South Africa. This is a crisis as our demographic dividend should be our greatest shared asset. Y4T’s purpose is to help foster employability by growing our youth into micro-entrepreneurs with sought-after, future-fit skill sets. These youths will also help bolster our SMME sector’s resilience and generate content that’ll shine a spotlight on South Africa to turbo-charge our critical tourism industry.

“It’s inspiring to hear the stories of young people who are grabbing these opportunities,” says Ravi Naidoo, CEO of YES. “Tourism is vital to South Africa’s economy and should be our top foreign revenue generator for the country. It’s also a great sector for the employment of young people. As we look forward to rebuilding our tourism sector after the COVID-19 pandemic, we need to upskill young people and create a talent pipeline for the industry in various future-facing roles.

Importantly, these jobs being created in the traditional tourism nodes but extend from Namaqualand, through the Kruger to Canyons and into Khayelitsha where young South Africans are learning digital skills at the RLabs Digital Tourism Hub.

In addition to Thabo, Nomsa Simango, who participated in the same programme, is now a junior chef at the Drostdy Hotel in Springs. Before this opportunity, Nomsa had high hopes of securing work after graduating with a tourism qualification, but she fell into the familiar trap: nobody would hire her without experience. Fortunately, the Youth4Tourism programme is providing her with a 12-month quality work experience, complete with work readiness training.

South Africa Headlines Read more: SATODAYNEWS »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

ALLAFRİCA: South Africa: Iran's President Is Visiting South AfricaIranian President Ebrahim Raisi has already visited Kenya, Uganda and Zimbabwe to diversify the country's international relations. Tehran considers South Africa a potential strategic partner and is seeking close ties.

Source: allafrica | Read more »

ALLAFRİCA: South Africa: Housing in South Africa - How Have We Done Since 1994?We've made progress but the quality of the data is poor, especially the latest census

Source: allafrica | Read more »

ALLAFRİCA: South Africa: Can South Africa Contain Pangolin Trafficking?Analysis - There are worrying signs that the illegal trade is becoming more organised, with professionals and government officials involved.

Source: allafrica | Read more »

THESANEWS: South Africa: Today’s latest news and headlines, Tuesday, 31 October 2023In the latest news in South Africa on Tuesday, 31 October, Ramaphosa has stuck to his promise and granted the entire nation a public holiday.

Source: TheSAnews | Read more »

BUSİNESSTECHSA: 5 important things happening in South Africa todayHome Affairs minister receives a rap over the knuckles; NSFAS is paying thousands of ghost students; Big change to load shedding schedules in Joburg; and President Ramaphosa announces an extra public holiday.

Source: BusinessTechSA | Read more »

THESANEWS: South Africa: Today’s latest news and headlines, Wednesday, 1 November 2023In the latest news in South Africa on Wednesday,1 November 2023, Kolisi attributed the team’s victory to every South African.

Source: TheSAnews | Read more »