Youth members protest against controversial education Bill in South Africa

should it be passed in its current format. The civil rights organisation’s youth members protested at the Union buildings in Pretoria, appealing to President Cyril Ramaphosa to completely scrap the Bill or have it revised.
AfriForum says this Bill is a direct attack against Afrikaans education which will have extremely negative consequences for quality education in Afrikaans single-medium schools and ultimately for all South African schools. The organisation wants the Bill revised. The BELA Bill proposes significant amendments to the South African Schools Act of 1996 and the Educators Employment Act of 1998. Among others, making Grade R the new compulsory school starting grade instead of Grade 1. It also seeks to criminalize parents who fail to ensure their children attend school. As well as regulating home education.
“We welcome the Bill as it doesn’t have intentions of sidelining sections of the community,” says Section 27’s Zeenat Sujee.
South Africa Education Civil Rights Protest Bill Controversy Criticism
South Africa Latest News, South Africa Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
South Africa: Finance Minister to Determine NHI Funding After Bill Signing - South African News BriefsFinance Minister to Determine NHI Funding After Bill Signing
Source: allafrica - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »
Source: SATodayNews - 🏆 44. / 51 Read more »
Source: CapeTownEtc - 🏆 17. / 63 Read more »
Source: News24 - 🏆 4. / 80 Read more »
Source: News24 - 🏆 4. / 80 Read more »
Source: TheCitizen_News - 🏆 6. / 75 Read more »