Your pain is a voice

An ironic overlap in neuroscience is where pain and pleasure meet in the brain, a shared network of experience in the body. Both the channels for communicating these feelings, and the biochemical messengers to do so are shared., describes the reciprocal relationship between these two experiences. Assuming that humans are for the most part seeking pleasure or shying away from pain, understanding these pathways is central to what drives us and perpetuates our behaviours.

This is most notable after the use of a recreational drug that induces euphoria, inevitably what goes up must come down and what follows is deeply uncomfortable. Conversely, the experience of pain or hardship is often followed by the suffusion of a relief that could be experienced as a pleasure.

This makes so much sense when we think about people who are hooked into a cycle of toxic experience. Anyone who has experienced grief and loss intimately, is more likely to have a more sensitive appreciation of its opposites. There is something inherently painful about being alive that is paired with all of our possibility, expansiveness and capacity for joy.

“With intermittent exposure to pain, our natural hedonic set point gets weighted to the side of pleasure, such that we become less vulnerable to pain and more able to feel pleasure over time,” Lembke said. The greater the ease with which we can achieve our comforts, the greater our experience of withdrawal, longing and emptiness.

It is clear that if we rewind thousands of years to medi-evil times, raids, rapes, violence and looting were the order of the day for survival and appropriation of resources. With the evolution of the prefrontal cortex and the advent of civilisation and industry, we observe a decrease in the powers of evil in the Western ideal where these kinds of actions are put right by a prevailing, overarching moral fibre.

South Africa Headlines Read more: MAİLANDGUARDİAN »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

ALLAFRİCA: Africa: Olympic Qualifier - Super Falcons Ready to Face Africa's Best Teams -The Super Falcons, nine-time African champions, will next meet the Indomitable Lionesses of Cameroon in the race after easing past Ethiopia with a 5-0 aggregate win.

Source: allafrica | Read more »

MAİLANDGUARDİAN: Meyiwa trial: ‘Accused was coerced into making confession’Africa's Best Read

Source: mailandguardian | Read more »

MAİLANDGUARDİAN: Springboks score SA a public holiday…in DecemberAfrica's Best Read

Source: mailandguardian | Read more »

MAİLANDGUARDİAN: UN: Melting glaciers, heat, space debris among tipping points of riskAfrica's Best Read

Source: mailandguardian | Read more »

MAİLANDGUARDİAN: NWU, IAEA join forces to advance nuclear forensic science trainingAfrica's Best Read

Source: mailandguardian | Read more »

MAİLANDGUARDİAN: A TikTokker is dispelling myths about morticiansAfrica's Best Read

Source: mailandguardian | Read more »