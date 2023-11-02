Your guide to First Thursdays: What’s on in November 2023

Christine Jacobs presents ‘Enfold,’ featuring striking felt sculptures and charcoal drawings that explore the intricate connection between her family farm in the Free State and its inhabitants. Terence Maluleke’s ‘Grace in Grand Bassam’ is a vibrant series of paintings capturing the lively outdoor scenes he observed during his residency in Côte d’Ivoire.

They specialise in showcasing South African and Pan African art, with a keen eye for both mid-career and emerging talents, spanning various artistic disciplines. This November’s First Thursdays, CTCA invites you to their Bachelor’s Degree in Contemporary Art graduate studio located on the ground floor in Silo 2. Here, you can immerse yourself in the artistic process, witnessing students’ work-in-progress as they prepare for their graduate exhibition in early December.THK, a prominent player in the art world with locations in both Cape Town and Cologne, is dedicated to holding contemporary art conversations.

Currently, visitors to the Union Block gallery in Cape Town can experience the solo exhibition, ‘A Sense of Place,’ by the accomplished artist Hanneke Benadé. Through her masterful pastel drawings, Benadé delves into the intricate connection between her subjects and the landscapes they inhabit.Gorgeous George hosts a range of exhibitions and music events for First Thursdays in its enchanting space known as The Pink Room on the first floor.

The display showcases the versatility of paper as the primary medium, featuring the works of talented artists like Esti Joorst, Louise Bally, Maia Levan and Me & Norman. These artists use various techniques, from paper cut-outs to collage and origami.Contemporary art space 99 Loop Gallery is dedicated to showcasing the works of both established and emerging local talents.

South Africa Headlines Read more: CAPETOWNETC »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

SATODAYNEWS: MiCaffè Cape Town Presents First Thursdays Street Party Extravaganza: A Summer-Long Celebration of Fashion, Music, and FunSouth Africa Today, News source, provides breaking news on South Africa, world, Africa, sport, travel and more.

Source: SATodayNews | Read more »

REUTERSAFRICA: First British nationals cross into Egypt from GazaA first group of British nationals have entered Egypt from Gaza via the Rafah crossing, Britain's Foreign Office said on Wednesday.

Source: ReutersAfrica | Read more »

NEWS24: Lucky number Nine: Spurs secure first points of the season with victory over PiratesLucky number Nine: Spurs secure first points of the season with victory over Pirates

Source: News24 | Read more »

KICKOFFMAGAZINE: Championship leaders hand Klate first defeatChampionship leaders hand Klate first defeat

Source: KickOffMagazine | Read more »

REUTERSAFRICA: Nigerian stocks rally, cross psychological level of 70,000 for first timeNigeria's share index crossed a psychological threshold of 70,000 points for the first time on Wednesday after stocks gained for the third straight session, Refinitiv data showed.

Source: ReutersAfrica | Read more »

SABC NEWS ONLINE: First foreign nationals and wounded leave Gaza for Egypt - SABC News - Breaking news, special reports,The limited evacuations come more than three weeks into a total blockade of Gaza by Israel.

Source: SABC News Online | Read more »