Your guide to First Thursdays: What’s on in November 2023

Christine Jacobs presents ‘Enfold,’ featuring striking felt sculptures and charcoal drawings that explore the intricate connection between her family farm in the Free State and its inhabitants. Terence Maluleke’s ‘Grace in Grand Bassam’ is a vibrant series of paintings capturing the lively outdoor scenes he observed during his residency in Côte d’Ivoire.
They specialise in showcasing South African and Pan African art, with a keen eye for both mid-career and emerging talents, spanning various artistic disciplines. This November’s First Thursdays, CTCA invites you to their Bachelor’s Degree in Contemporary Art graduate studio located on the ground floor in Silo 2. Here, you can immerse yourself in the artistic process, witnessing students’ work-in-progress as they prepare for their graduate exhibition in early December.THK, a prominent player in the art world with locations in both Cape Town and Cologne, is dedicated to holding contemporary art conversations.
Currently, visitors to the Union Block gallery in Cape Town can experience the solo exhibition, ‘A Sense of Place,’ by the accomplished artist Hanneke Benadé. Through her masterful pastel drawings, Benadé delves into the intricate connection between her subjects and the landscapes they inhabit.Gorgeous George hosts a range of exhibitions and music events for First Thursdays in its enchanting space known as The Pink Room on the first floor.
The display showcases the versatility of paper as the primary medium, featuring the works of talented artists like Esti Joorst, Louise Bally, Maia Levan and Me & Norman. These artists use various techniques, from paper cut-outs to collage and origami.Contemporary art space 99 Loop Gallery is dedicated to showcasing the works of both established and emerging local talents.
