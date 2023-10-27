Youngsters to fly Ekurhuleni flag at OR Tambo-Soncini games

The City of Ekurhuleni (CoE) sent its well wishes to the young local athletes who will participate in the OR Tambo-Soncini Social Cohesion Games in Soweto on October 28 and 29.

The city will represented by 257 athletes who will take part in swimming, basketball, chess, football, netball, rugby and volleyball. “The games will be hosted by the Gauteng Department of Sport, Recreation, Arts and Culture on Saturday and Sunday at the University of Johannesburg Soweto campus.

"The OR Tambo-Soncini Social Cohesion Games are held to commemorate the life and legacy of OR Tambo, and in remembrance of the friendship with his exile host in Italy, Giuseppe Soncini," said CoE spokesperson Zweli Dlamini. Residents of Ekurhuleni are invited to support the local teams at the games.

