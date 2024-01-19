Youngest Hamas hostage, Kfir Bibas, celebrates first birthday in captivity

Kfir Bibas, the youngest hostage kidnapped by Hamas militants, was taken from his bed in an Israeli kibbutz on October 7. Born on January 18, he would be celebrating his first birthday this week if still alive.





