Younger Generations Fight Back Against Companies' Firing Practices

When the pandemic began spreading around the world and countries began implementing lockdowns, big tech firms were poised to experience massive growth. From hardware to applications for video conferencing and collaborative work tools, big tech enjoyed its moment in the sun, as companies were forced to adopt work-from-home practices as well as needing to accelerate their digitalisation plans. However, that rapid growth wasn’t sustainable nor would it last.

The younger generations have started to fight back against companies' firing practices online





htxtafrica » / 🏆 42. in ZA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Mbeki Cuts Tainted Zuma Loose to Fight Legal Battles as Private CitizenFormer president Thabo Mbeki cuts Jacob Zuma loose to fight his legal battles as a private citizen, due to corruption allegations. Vusi Mavimbela recalls a conversation with Mbeki about the deteriorating relationship between them and the future of the ANC and government.

Source: City_Press - 🏆 7. / 72 Read more »

Relate Bracelets: Giving Back During the Festive SeasonRelate Bracelets, an NPO social enterprise passionate about supporting credible causes and raising funds for social upliftment initiatives, provides meaningful and inexpensive ways to give back during the festive season.

Source: BoksburgNews - 🏆 40. / 51 Read more »

The Power of Forgiveness and SportsmanshipThe act of forgiveness and coming together is a trait that has been hard for governing bodies to digest, with countries and cities either at war or still spewing hatred and animosity for one another years after a political disagreement. Great characters often only come once every few generations, such as the legendary Nelson Mandela, former president of South Africa. When governments fail to set a good example, funnily enough, sportsmanship is where people go to find inspiration on how to correctly behave and build each other up, with greats such as Jevgenijs “The Hurricane” Aleksejevs, a European professional and undefeated boxer showcasing noteworthy characteristics of a leader

Source: mailandguardian - 🏆 2. / 92 Read more »

Exploring Mexican Urban Legends: Tales of Horror and MysteryDiscover the spine-chilling world of Mexican urban legends, which are deeply rooted in the country's heritage and cultural pride. These tales, passed down through generations, are guaranteed to keep you up at night. From supernatural phenomena to terrifying myths, explore the dark side of Mexico's folklore.

Source: brieflyza - 🏆 10. / 68 Read more »

Tencent and NetEase shares rebound after Beijing softens gaming restrictionsTencent and NetEase shares bounced back after Beijing eased its stance on gaming restrictions, but investors remain cautious about further crackdowns.

Source: News24 - 🏆 4. / 80 Read more »

Dr. Magubane's Funeral Procession Honors Renowned South African PhotographerDr. Magubane's funeral procession leaves Bryanston Methodist Church en route to his final resting place. A trailblazing photographer, Magubane will be remembered for capturing South Africa's story through his lens. Friends and family members honoured Magubane as not only a photojournalist, but also as a family man and an anti-apartheid activist who used his camera and storytelling to fight against the injustice of the apartheid system.

Source: City_Press - 🏆 7. / 72 Read more »