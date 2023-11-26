Young Ugandans Training AI for Tech Giants

Young Ugandans are training the artificial intelligence software and systems of the world's tech giants. But experts say their labor for companies such as Google and Microsoft comes cheap. Music plays in the background of the darkened open-plan office where more than 150 young people are seated behind computer screens.

There's also the constant clicking of computer mice in the space in central Kampala, Click by click, some of the young Ugandans are tracing lanes on screen that determine where Tesla cars are allowed to drive or not. Click by click,others are training an onscreen drone to pick only ripe red apples. Sama is one of numerous new start-ups that train the artificial intelligence (AI) software and systems of large tech companies. Colorful African fabrics adorn the walls of the company headquarters. Vines in old glass bottles dangle from the ceiling. In the office canteen, there's a container with colorful lollipops for the workers.Sama Managing Director Joshua Okello is seated at his laptop at a long counter in the reception roo





allafrica » / 🏆 1. in ZA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Tech giants jockey for position at dawn of AI ageWhether they sell smartphones, ads or computer chips, the heavyweights of Silicon Valley have everything to prove to investors looking to see who is best placed in the race to dominate the generative artificial intelligence market.

Source: brieflyza - 🏆 10. / 68 Read more »

Kenya: Ugandans Worry as Government Terminates Fuel Import Deals With the KenyaUganda's Ministry of Energy and Mineral has proposed a Bill in parliament that seeks to cut reliance on Kenya for importation of its petroleum products.

Source: allafrica - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

Johannesburg Pride marches for LGBTQ+ Ugandans after anti-gay law passedMore than 20,000 people marched through Johannesburg on Saturday to celebrate Pride, singing, dancing and making their support clear for LGBTQ+ communities across Africa who cannot be open safely and whose relationships are criminalised.

Source: ReutersAfrica - 🏆 31. / 53 Read more »

Johannesburg Pride marches for LGBTQ+ Ugandans after anti-gay law passedJohannesburg Pride marches for LGBTQ+ Ugandans after anti-gay law passed

Source: News24 - 🏆 4. / 80 Read more »

Jhb Pride supports Ugandans amid anti-gay law - SABC News - Breaking news, special reports, world, business,Uganda introduced one of the world's harshest anti-gay laws in May.

Source: SABC News Online - 🏆 32. / 51 Read more »

OFFICIAL: African giants part ways with coach after AFL exitOFFICIAL: African giants part ways with coach after AFL exit

Source: KickOffMagazine - 🏆 36. / 51 Read more »