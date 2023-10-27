Young tyros bump heads in epic Beck battle at Charity Mile

Turffontein racecourse will host the Charity Mile this weekend. Picture: Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo ImagesThe headline event might be, but the three-year-old contest is something of a match race and exotic bets look safe with just the two selections. The more money is wagered on the one, the more support comes for the other.

Sandringham Summit and Main Defender started out at around 17-10 apiece in the ante-post market for the Graham Beck. Now, with the race a day away, the combatants have both been punted in to 14-10.The only time the pair have met thus far, Sandringham Summit gave Main Defender a smack – in the Grade 1 Premier’s Champion Stakes at Greyville at the end of July.Since then, however, things have changed.

It looks like he has matured quickly in recent months – and obviously has an affinity to his home course. David Nieuwenhuizen, meanwhile, has kept his powder dry with Sandringham Summit and has been known to win with a fresh horse. headtopics.com

Will the well-bred colt by Gimmethegreenlight have improved as well or as much? Put your money down; take your pick.The truth is, it’s way too soon to be making those sort of judgements. For starters, fellow Highveld trainer Sean Tarry has hightailed it to Cape Town with Tail Of The Comet, who could be a contender for the title, and his other smart youngster, Lucky Lad, is unluckily laid up with an injury.

The field for Sunday’s Cape Classic (Grade 3) at Durbanville doesn’t have any individual leaping off the page as competition for the two Joburg rising stars, but one can never count out the potential for late developers in the outstanding stables down south. headtopics.com

And, as time goes on, Mike de Kock’s promising fillies Champagne Cocktail (a full sister to July winner Sparkling Water) and White Pearl might come to challenge the boys.

