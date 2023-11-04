Young South African Freestyler Making Waves in the Industry

Jabu 'Mjepa' Ngoveni, a young man from Limpopo, whose dreams of becoming a professional footballer were dashed by a coach has found salvation in another form of the game: freestyling. He now has big dreams and wants to be considered a"living legend". The man who, quite literally, has many tricks up his sleeve is thriving in the freestyle arena.

Not only has the young 5-star-skiller learnt a lot during his time in the industry, but he also achieved so much, including become a South African champ. The content creator is also a Lotto freestyle winner as well as a Red Bull Street Style Champion, a competition the organisation has labelled as"the most competitive Freestyle Football competition in the world". "It all came with all my hard work and it's been my dream to meet the guys from overseas because those guys are unbelievable. When you see their videos it's like they train each and every day because the sport is everywhere that side. In South Africa, it's still a developing sport." Despite the sport not being a big deal in Mzansi, it certainly is a big deal in others. Czech Republic, for example, hosted a prestigious open competition in the Freestyle Football global circuit, Super Ball, in August this year and Mjepa was granted the opportunity to attend it. "That's where all freestylers meet just to make other friends from different countries. That's where you feel the sport and make new friends

