Young Lady Squeezes Into a Kiddie's Springbok Jersey to Support the Bokke in Funny Tiktok Video

A young South African woman has gone viral on social media after she was spotted wearing a kid's Springbok jersey to support the national rugby team

In a video shared on TikTok, the woman shows herself buying the size 3-4 jersey before squeezing into it in the fitting room Some users have also joked that they are considering buying pet Springbok jerseys for their pets, as all of the adult sizes seem to have sold outA young lady had social media users busting with laughter after a video of how she forced wearing a kiddies Springbok supporter jersey in support of the Bokke.It looked like a crop top and @sharon_bok did not hesitate to buy it as she left the store with the Edgars shopper bag.

