Young Lady Addresses Online Bullies in Viral TikTok Video

One young lady was fed up with online bullies and took to her social media to address them in a TikTok video. The clip went viral and gathered many views along with thousands of likes and comments on the social media platform. The young lady said she received so much hate on the clip, and some people even reported her account to the point where she was nearly banned from the platform.

She said that it is okay for some of us to buy dupes, fakes, replicas, whatever you call it, and you don't have to come at us so badly. She mentioned that she shops everywhere, even in her family member's closet, and emphasized that it is not about only shopping at a particular shop. At the end of the clip, the woman encourages each person to "act as if things are all together although they are not," she said in her clip. The video gained many views and thousands of likes and comments on TikTok

