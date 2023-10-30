You Choose Your Starting Xl Of The Week

Golden Arrows continued with their impressive form when they beat Kaizer Chiefs 2-1 at Mpumalanga Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

Cape Town City have had an indifferent start to the campaign but their 3-1 win away to Richards Bay will have given coach Eric Tinkler something to smile about after they were knocked out of the Carling Knockout by Arrows.

Chippa United hosted AmaZulu and played to a 1-1 draw at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Saturday. The draw means coach Morgan Mammila has collected 14 points from 10 league matches, where they have won three, drawn five and lost two.

Orlando Pirates played to two disappointing draws in succession when they failed to find the back of the net against AmaZulu in the goalless draw and then played to a 1-1 draw at home against Polokwane City a few days later. Coach Jose Riveiro’s charges failed to narrow the gap between then and the leading pack as they only got two out of a possible six points in the two draws.

SuperSport United bounced back to winning ways with an impressive 3-1 win against Royal AM to move to third place on the log, with 19 points from nine games.

