HEAD TOPICS

Yoh! Christmas: Netflix introduces new star-studded festive rom-com

News241 min.

Yoh! Christmas: Netflix introduces new star-studded festive rom-com

After one too many Christmas Eve dinners relegated to the kiddies' table, Thando is determined to change her fate. Things will be different as she announces she's bringing a boyfriend home.South Africans need to be in the know if we want to create a prosperous future. News24 has kept the country informed for 25 years, and we're about to enter a new chapter of fearless journalism.

South Africa Headlines

Write Comment

Thank you for your comment. Your comment will be published after being reviewed.
Please try again later.

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.